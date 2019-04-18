|
|
James A. Noel Jr.
Hanover - James A. "Junie" Noel, 89, of Hanover, entered into God's eternal care on Monday, April 15, 2019 at his home. He was the husband of Jean M. (Rang) Noel who died October 19, 2016.
Born November 17, 1929 in New Oxford, he was the son of the late James A. and Grace P. (Smith) Noel.
Junie was the former general manager of the Metwood Division of Emeco Industries in Hanover from 1963 to 1985 and retired from Emeco in 1988, he also worked part time as a bartender at the McSherrystown Home Association for 23 years. Junie proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict, and retired from the National Guard in 1969 as a 1st Sergeant after 20 years of dedicated military service. He also served with the Hanover Allied Veterans Honor Guard for the past 15 years.
Junie was a 1947 graduate of Delone Catholic High School. He was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Hanover, and a life member of McSherrystown Home Association, McSherrystown Knights of Columbus where he was a 4th degree member of the Fr. Cyril J. Allwein Assembly, New Oxford Social Club, and Amvets Post #22. Junie umpired for the Amateur Softball Association for 45 years from 1960 to 2005 and was inducted into the PA Sports Hall of Fame in 2010.
He is survived by six children, Debra Bittle of Littlestown, Christine Young of Albemarle, NC, Steven Noel of Jamison, Jeffry Noel of Littlestown, Patrice Melton of Buffalo, MO, and James A. Noel III of Reisterstown, MD; seventeen grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by three siblings, Harold Noel, Pauline Haines and Mary Staub.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, Hanover, with Rev. Michael P. Reid II as celebrant. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery with military honors provided by the Hanover Allied Veterans Honor Guard. Friends and relatives will be received Monday, April 22, 2019 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Murphy Funeral Home, 501 Ridge Avenue, McSherrystown with prayers at 8:00 p.m.
Serving as pallbearers will be his grandsons; Patrick and James Gouker, Robert Reinhardt, Kyle, Andrew and Michael Noel. Honorary pallbearers are Corbin , Zachary and Samuel Noel and Ryan Melton.
Contributions in memory of Junie may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, Raise the Cross Fund, 220 Third St., Hanover, PA 17331 or VNA/Hospice of Hanover, 440 N. Madison St., Hanover, PA 17331.
Online condolences may be shared at: www.murphyfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Evening Sun on Apr. 18, 2019