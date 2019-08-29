|
|
James A. "Jim" Study
Littlestown - James A. "Jim" Study, 59, of Littlestown, died Mon, August 26, 2019 at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy. He was the husband of Sandra E. (Sheely) Study for 26 years. Born August 20, 1960 in Gettysburg, Jim was the son of the late Roy E., Sr. & Mary Elizabeth (Warner) Study. He was a 1979 Littlestown High School graduate and had worked as a route salesman for RUS of Frederick for many years and was employed with Little's Funeral Home, Littlestown for 18 years.
Surviving in addition to his wife are his daughter, Kali M. Coble & Blake of Henryetta, OK and his son, Brandon J. Study of Philadelphia; his 3 grandsons: Parks, Pistol and Rumble Coble; his brothers Roy E. Study, Jr. & Gloria of Colleyville, TX and John D. Study & Lee Ann of Littlestown; his sisters: Mary Ellen Losego, Catherine Hostetler & Mike, all of Littlestown; Jane L. Wertz & Jeff of Biglerville and Brenda J. Dayhoff & Sam of Gettysburg; his in-laws, Nevin & Gladys Sheely of Littlestown; his sister-in-law, Tanya Seibel & Eric of Spring Grove and many nieces and nephews. Jim was predeceased by his sister, Marie Study. He was a member of Bethel Assembly of God, a social member of the V.F.W. and F.O.E., all of Littlestown. Jim loved Penn State sports, the Steelers and Littlestown sports. He loved spending time with his family and beach vacations.
Viewing is Thursday, August 29, from 2 - 8 P.M. at Bethel Assembly of God, Littlestown. Funeral Service is private. Interment is in Mount Carmel Cemetery, Littlestown. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Adams County Community Foundation designated to support the Jim Study Charitable Fund which will support local students in their pursuit of education and athletics. Donations may be made by check or online to the Adams County Community Foundation, 25 S. Fourth St., Gettysburg, PA 17325, or at http://www.adamscountycf.org. Online condolences may be shared on www.littlesfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun on Aug. 29, 2019