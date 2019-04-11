James C. Picarelli



Spring Grove - James C. Picarelli, 57, passed away peacefully at 11;13 PM Monday April 8, 2019 at Hanover Hospital with his loved ones by his side.



Quick to laugh and eager to help someone in need, he was loved and respected by those that knew him. Jimmy, as he was called by everyone that knew him, was employed as a baker at Utz Quality Foods and had a strong love for the outdoors.



Preceded in death by his mother Judith, he leaves behind his partner of 10 years, Helen Lyons and was a beloved father figure to Kaden, age 13, whom he loved dearly. Jimmy is survived by his father, James A Picarelli, of Shamokin, he is the loved brother to Tony and Sharon of Glen Rock, Leisa and Tom of Shamokin and Vinnie and Tess of Millersville. James was the former husband of 22 yrs of Denise Picarelli. His nieces and nephews include Jessica, David, Samantha and Justin, and many cousins. We will miss his gentle nature, his endless smile and his infectious laugh.



A service to celebrate Jimmy's life will be celebrated mid June. Coworkers wishing to attend will be notified at work, and family and friends directly.



Donations in his honor may be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.



Expressions of sympathy may be shared at PanebakerFuneralHome.com Published in Evening Sun on Apr. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary