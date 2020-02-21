|
James Dudley "Jim" Rinker
October 31, 1948 — February 20, 2020
Funeral services for James Dudley "Jim" Rinker, 71, of Cairo, GA, are at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, February 22, 2020, at the First United Methodist Church, Cairo, GA. Rev. Richard Soper and Rev. Christy Bandy will officiate. Services will conclude at the church. Private family interment with Military Honors will be in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Cairo, GA. Mr. Rinker passed away at his home in Cairo, GA, on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Active pallbearers will be Monty Ferrell, Greg Smith, Jr., Thomas L. Smith, Ron Spooner, Howard Thrower, Mike Thornton, Mark Bishop and Steven Strickland. Honorary pallbearers will be Methodist Men of the First United Methodist Church and Members of Masonic Lodge 299.
Mr. Rinker was born on October 31, 1948, in Hanover, PA, to the late James Glaze Rinker and Marie Garrett Rinker. He was raised in Hanover. At the age of 18 years, he entered the United States Army and served a Tour Of Duty in Vietnam. On February 14, 1971, he married Sandee Connell Rinker, who survives. They were married for 49 years. He worked with Flowerwood Nursery from 1972 until 2016 where he served as nursery manager for 44 years until his retirement. Jim was a Past Master of the Cairo Masonic Lodge 299 and Past President of the Grady County Shrine Club. He was a member and Past President of the Georgia Green Industry Association.
Survivors include: his wife, Sandee Rinker of Cairo, GA; children, Carolyn Rinker of Cairo, GA, Jason Rinker (April) of Cairo, GA; grandchildren, Anna Marie Rinker of Cairo, GA, Madelyn Kate Rinker of Cairo, GA; sister, Nancy Shultz (Nevin) of Hanover, PA; and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by: his parents; and sisters, Becky Mathes, Connie Sterner.
Memorials may be made in Mr. Rinker's memory to: Honor Flight Tallahassee, P.O. Box 12033, Tallahassee, FL 32317.
The family will receive friends at the Fellowship Hall of the Cairo First United Methodist Church, Saturday, February 22, 2020, from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m.
Published in Evening Sun from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020