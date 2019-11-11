Services
Wetzel Funeral Home - Hanover
James E. Brown Obituary
James E. Brown

Hanover - James E. Brown, 57, of Hanover passed peacefully on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 at Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center. He was the husband of Marilou E. (Pinda) Brown who died Sept. 30, 2012.



Born July 17, 1962 in Hanover he was the son of the late Richard L. and Dorothy M. (Wolfe) Brown.



James was employed with Hanover News Agency for a number of years. He was an avid NASCAR and Pittsburgh Steelers fan.



His survivors include his sons; James E. Brown, Jr. and Nathan C. Brown both of Hanover; two sisters, Jean Day of Hanover and Jane Klinefelter of Littlestown and a number of nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his sister, Julia Feeser and his brothers-in-law, Gerald Day and Michael Klinefelter.



Services will be private.
Published in Evening Sun from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019
