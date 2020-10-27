1/
James E. "Mace" Ireland
James E. "Mace" Ireland

Silver Run - James E. "Mace" Ireland, 94, of Silver Run, died Monday, Oct 26, at his home. He was the widower of Dorothy S. Ireland, his wife of 66 years, who died Feb 10, 2013. Born Sept 23, 1926, in Baltimore City, Mace was the son of the late Charles & Mildred (Bayner) Ireland. Along with his wife, he had been owner/operator of the family dairy farm.

Surviving are his daughter, Barbara D. Ireland & Barry Buchoff of Timonium; his son, Charles L. Ireland & Ginger of Westminster; his sister, Arlyn Yingling of Union Mills; his grandchildren: Greg Ireland, Aaron Ireland, Michael Buchoff and his great-grandchildren: Carli Ireland, Eoghan Ireland, Zoe Ireland and Victoria Buchoff. Mace was predeceased by his grandson, Vaughn C. Ireland. He was a member of St.Mary's UCC, Silver Run. He loved farming and his family.

Due to COVID-19, Funeral Service is in St. Mary's Lutheran Church, Silver Run, on Friday, Oct 30 at 11 A.M. with The Rev. Samuel F. Chamelin officiating. Viewing is Thursday, Oct 29, from 5 - 7 P.M. at Little's Funeral Home, Littlestown. For both Viewing and Funeral Services, COVID-19 restrictions and regulations will be in place. Masks must be worn and social distancing will be followed and attendance will be limited. Interment is in St. Mary's Cemetery, Silver Run.

Memorials in James' name may go to St. Mary's UCC - 1441 E. Mayberry Rd., Westminster, MD 21158 or Silver Run Community Food Pantry - 3978 Littlestown Pike, Westminster, MD 21158. Online condolences may be shared on www.littlesfh.com.




Published in Evening Sun from Oct. 27 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Viewing
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Little's Funeral Home
OCT
30
Funeral service
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Lutheran Church
