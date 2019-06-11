|
|
James E. Parent
New Oxford - James E. Parent, 71, of Oxford Township, PA and formerly of Dover, MA, died on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at his home.
Born on Saturday, August 16, 1947 in Stoughton, MA, he was a son of the late Edward L. and Doris Burbridge Parent. James was a partner in the law firm of Parent and Godoff in Wellesley, MA.
Survivors include his loving wife 49 years, Diane Doukas Parent; his son, Edward "Ned" Parent and his wife, Jessica Turner Parent; two grandchildren; a brother, William Parent of Santa Clara, CA; two cousins, Ruth Fitzpatrick of Stoughton, MA and Kathy Gilroy of Hanover, MA; and a niece, Susan Edwards of Los Altos Hills, CA.
A private service will be held.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared at PanebakerFuneralHome.com
Published in Evening Sun on June 11, 2019