James Homer Roth
Fenwick Island, DE - James Homer Roth passed quietly in his home in Fenwick, Is., DE on February 9, 2019, surrounded by his family. Jim was born in Norristown, Pa. in 1934. He graduated from Eichelberger High School and Duke University. His parents were James and Eleanor of Hanover.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Linda Trei Roth, daughter Amy and son Jim and his cherished sister Ann Bishop Roth. His profound integrity, wit, kindness, and humility are an inspiration to all who knew him. He will be deeply missed.
Published in Evening Sun on July 14, 2019