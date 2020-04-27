|
|
James Horak
Hanover - James Edward Horak, 76, of Hanover, PA, after a long fight with kidney cancer, died peacefully in his sleep Sunday morning, April 26, 2020 in his home of forty-four years with his loving family by his side.
Born on August 27, 1943, he was the son of the late Gustave J. and Marie A. (Milscheff) Horak. James was the loving husband of Barbara E. (Bishop) Horak with whom he shared fifty-five years of marriage.
James was a 1961 graduate of Penn Manor High School, Indiana, PA. He was self-employed and owned the Pleasant Hill Farm and Garden Center in Hanover, PA for over thirty-four years.
James loved plants, flowers, and horticulture, he loved to putter in the greenhouses on cold winter days. He was a master of animal husbandry and took great pride in his livestock. James loved working in the fields with his son, baling hay, and had intense dedication to getting the job done! He had a career of long-distance travel and trucking his own commodities, many of which he raised or grew himself. He was a former manager of Lake Margus Fisheries & Christmas Tree Farm in Penn Run, PA, the former owner/operator of Pleasant Valley Ranch in Pleasant Hope, MO, and former owner of Lazy H. Stables in Randallstown, MD, where he loved to ride and train horses. He enjoyed the outdoors with his family, loved taking care of his cattle herd, and loved to propagate plants and bale hay.
In addition to his loving wife, Barbara, James is also survived by his four children, Deborah L. Horak of Spring Grove, PA, Karen M. Janney and husband Jon of Hanover, PA, James R. Horak and wife Karen of Hanover, PA, and Gail A. Horak of Hanover, PA; six grandchildren, Alexandra, Haley, Seth, Peyton, Parker, and Adler. He was preceded in death by two siblings, Robert J. Horak and Violet Debbie.
A drive-thru visitation will be held from 10:00am until 12:00pm, Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at the Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA. A graveside service for James will be held privately at Mount Olivet Cemetery, Hanover, PA.
The Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020