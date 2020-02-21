|
|
James K. Brayman
Hanover - James K. Brayman, 83, of Hanover, PA, entered God's eternal care, Thursday, February 20, 2020 at the Homewood at Plum Creek Nursing Center, with his loving family by his side.
Born June 12, 1936 in Marietta, PA, he was the son of the late Joseph O. and Frances E. (Leitheiser) Brayman. James was the loving husband of Nancy D. (Weaver) Brayman with whom he shared over 45 years of marriage.
James was a 1954 graduate of Columbia High School. He worked as a manager for Caterpillar, Inc for 36 years until his retirement in 1998.
Mr. Brayman served his Country proudly in the Army National Guard from 1959 - 1966.
James attended St. Bartholomew's United Church ECLA as well as Harvest Time Temple. He was a member of the Hanover Republican Club, Hanover Elks Lodge, West Manchester , McSherrystown Moose, the Caterpillar Retirees Club and A.A.R.P.
James was a NASCAR fan, loved to watch the Caterpillar Car, and was an avid golfer.
In addition to his loving wife, Nancy, James is survived by his step daughters, Vicki Little and husband Alan of Port Orange, FL, Crystal Sentz and fiancé Thomas Belavikici of Hanover, PA, and Michele Smeach and husband Todd of Hanover, PA; one granddaughter, Kaila Pigott and husband Chris; two step grandsons, Scott Little, Corey Little and wife Heather; and one step great granddaughter, Patience Little. He was preceded in death by one step grandson, Chris Little.
Following cremation, a memorial service to celebrate and remember James' life will be held 11:00 AM, Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at the Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA, with Rev. Steven E. Thomas and Rev. Fred Mummert officiating. Inurnment will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Hanover, PA. A visitation and time to share memories with the family will be held from 10 - 11 AM, Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or online at https://www.stjude.org/about-st-jude/faq/how-can-i-donate-to-st-jude.html.
The Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020