Kenworthy Funeral Home
269 Frederick Street
Hanover, PA 17331
717-637-6259
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:30 AM
Marburg Memorial Gardens
2510 Grandview Road
Hanover, PA
James L. Rynard


1934 - 2019
James L. Rynard Obituary
James L. Rynard

Hanover - James L. Rynard, 85, of Hanover, PA, entered God's eternal care, Sunday, September 15, 2019, at the Hanover Hall Nursing Home, Hanover, PA.

Born April 6, 1934, in East Berlin, PA, he was the son of the late Margaret E. (Rynard) Reynold Hoffman. He was the loving husband of the late Delma M. (Stair) Rynard who passed away March 10, 2013.

James was a member of Grace United Church of Christ, Hanover, PA. He was a life-member of the McSherrystown Home, a Club-life-member of the New Oxford Social & Athletic Club, and a life-member of the S.A.V.E.S. Fire Company.

James was a veteran and served his country proudly in the United States Army. He retired from Black & Decker and then worked at Utz Quality Foods.

James is survived by two children, Cathy Rynard Church of West Orange, NJ, and David E. Rynard of Biglerville, PA; one granddaughter, Margaret Ames of Montclair, NJ; one great grandson Parker G. Ames; and one step sister Arlene Smith of Abbottstown, PA.

Following cremation, a graveside service will be held 10:30 AM, Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Marburg Memorial Gardens, 2510 Grandview Road, Hanover, PA, with his pastor the Rev. Bonnie Whittier officiating. The Hanover Allied Veterans Guard Burial Detail will provide Military Honors.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in James's memory to the Grace United Church of Christ, 100 Fourth Street, Hanover, PA 17331.

The Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun on Sept. 22, 2019
