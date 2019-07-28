|
James Lilley
Hanover - James William Lilley, 51, of Hanover, PA, entered God's eternal care, Tuesday, July 23, 2019 after a battle with cancer and diabetes.
Born May 28, 1968 in Gettysburg, PA, he was the son of Betty J. (Pinkerton) Lilley and the late Charles W. Lilley. Jim was the loving husband of Laurie L. (Smith) Lilley with whom he shared 5 years of marriage.
Jim was a 1986 graduate of Gettysburg High School and a 1990 graduate of Bloomsburg University with a B.S. in Business Administration, and where he was a member of the Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity. Before his illness, he worked as a sales representative in lighting for his entire career.
Jim was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Eldersburg, MD. He was an avid fan of the Philadelphia Phillies, Notre Dame, Oakland Raiders, and the Philadelphia Flyers. He loved spending time with his family, friends, and time outdoors.
In addition to his wife and mother, Jim is survived by two children, Kyle R. Lilley and Paige E. Lilley, two step-children, Kensington L. Miller and Brant A. Miller, one brother, Mike Lilley and wife Nancy, and one sister, Vicki Parantha and husband Fred. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Following cremation, a memorial service will be held at 11 AM, Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at St. James Lutheran Church, 109 York Street, Gettysburg, PA with Rev. Michael E. Allwein officiating. Visitation will be held from 6-8 PM, Monday, July 29, 2019 at the Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA, as well as from 10 -11 AM on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at the church.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Kyle and Paige Lilley towards their education funds. Donations will be accepted at the visitation and memorial service.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun on July 28, 2019