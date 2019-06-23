|
|
James M. Redding Sr.
Myrtle Beach, SC - James M. Redding Sr., 77, formerly of Littlestown and most recently of Myrtle Beach, S.C. died Friday June 21 at the Hershey Medical Center. He was the husband of Diane Winegard Redding of Myrtle Beach S.C. for 14 years and predeceased by his first wife Barbara in 1997. Born November 26, 1941 in Littlestown, he was the son of the late Philip M. and Ella Wood Redding. Jim was a 1959 graduate of Littlestown High School and retired from Aero Oil Company of New Oxford after 35 years of service as a HVAC technician. Surviving in addition to his wife are his children: James M. Redding Jr. and Bethann Miller-Lucabaugh of York, Elizabeth M. Muller and James of York Springs, Kimberly Claybaugh and Joseph of South Lebanon and Mark Kinzer Jr. and Cynthia of Mercersburg. His Grandchildren: Victoria Anderson, Ashley Ellis, David Summers, Krystal Kinzer, Mark Kinzer III and Great Grandchildren, Aaliyah Ellis, Hailey Ellis, Cash Summers, Ezra Summers, Jameson Summers, Tristan Mason, Jackson Kinzer and his sister Winifred Bosley of Hanover. Jim was predeceased by his brothers, Rodney, Philip, and Fidelis Redding and sisters Jeanette Wilt and Barbara Harnner.
Jim was a Lifelong member of the Gettysburg Moose, Littlestown FOE 2226, Alpha Fire Company, Hanover Elks 763, Hanover Home Association and Hanover Republican Club.
He liked golfing, volunteering , riding his John Deere lawn tractor and spending time with his family.
There will be a Mass of Christian Burial June 27 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Grandview Rd., Hanover at 11 A.M. with Father Morelli celebrant. There will be a viewing Wednesday June 26 from 2-4 and 6-8 at Little's Funeral Home, Littlestown. The Hanover Elks 763 will provide the Elks Funeral Ritual at 8 P.M. at the Funeral Home. Interment will be in Oaklawn Memorial Gardens, Gettysburg. Contributions have been asked to go to Hanover Elks 763, 47 North Forney St., Hanover PA 17331. Online condolences may be shared on www.littlesfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun on June 23, 2019