Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, P.A. - Manchester
3296 Charmil Drive
Manchester, MD 21102
(410) 374-2626
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, P.A. - Manchester
3296 Charmil Drive
Manchester, MD 21102
Memorial service
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
8:00 PM
Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, P.A. - Manchester
3296 Charmil Drive
Manchester, MD 21102
James Michael Buckley Obituary
James Michael Buckley

Manchester, MD - James Michael Buckley, 81 of Manchester, MD passed suddenly at his home on Thursday, February 6, 2020. Born May 10, 1938 in Hanover, PA he was the son of the late James Edward and Lorenna Miller Buckley. He was the husband of the late Doris Sterner Buckley who died in 2014.

Years ago, Jim worked at Jos. A. Banks Clothiers. He was a life member of the Lineboro Vol. Fire Dept. He had been a member of the PenMar Chit Chat Club and the Hanover Radio Club. He was also a past member of Lohrs Memorial United Methodist Church. He enjoyed photography and was a photographer for the Manchester Little League and the chorus and band for North Carroll High School. He enjoyed talking with people and being with family.

Surviving him is a son Michael Buckley and wife Jennifer of Hanover, PA and a daughter Lisa Buckley Ward of Manchester, MD; twin granddaughters Madison and Mackenzie Buckley and a cousin Neil Myers of Hanover, PA.

The family will receive friends at the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., 3296 Charmil Dr., Manchester, MD on Tuesday Feb. 11, 2020 from 6-8pm. with a memorial service to be held at 8pm. Interment will be private.

If desired, donations may be made to the Lineboro Vol. Fire Dept., 4224 Main St., Lineboro, MD 21102.

Online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com
Published in Evening Sun from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020
