Palm Harbor - James P. Walker, 72, of Palm Harbor, FL died Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center, FL.

Born April 22, 1947, in Gettysburg, he was the son of the late Adolphus U. and Esther P. (Dellinger) Walker.

Jim is survived by his son, Brett (Jodi) Walker of New Oxford, and his daughter, Jaime (Luke Myers) Walker of New Oxford and grandchildren Brady and MacKenzie Sanders. He is also survived by his siblings, Richard (Henrietta) Walker of Orrtanna, John (Sheri) Walker of Millsboro, DE, Susan (William) Mosser of New Oxford, Sally (Robert) Weikert of Gettysburg, Kimberly (Terry) Smith of New Oxford and numerous nieces and nephews. Jim was previously married to Jane (Kuhn) Walker of New Oxford for 34 years.

Jim retired from the local Plumbers & Pipefitters Union #520. He was a member of the Hebron Masonic Lodge #465 of New Oxford and a lifetime member of the New Oxford Social & Athletic Club. Jim was an avid hunter and member of Bear Hollow Lodge, Cameron County.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, from 6-8 PM at The Feiser Funeral Home, 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford. His ashes will be placed at St. Paul's "The Pines" Cemetery in New Chester, where a private family service will be conducted.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made in Jim's name to a .
Published in Evening Sun from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020
