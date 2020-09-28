James S. Knapp
Hanover - James S. "Jim" Knapp, 79, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 25, 2020 at Homewood at Plum Creek.
Born on May 6, 1941 in Scranton, PA, he was a son of the late Robert S. and Leah L. LaBar Knapp. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Dale Diedrich Knapp, who passed in 2018; a brother, Robert L. Knapp; and a niece, Candace Knapp Dona.
Jim served in the US Navy aboard the USS Cony during the Cuban Missile Crisis and the Bay of Pigs. He was a member of the USS Cony Association and published their newsletter. He also helped to organize the reunion of Cony veterans and was a member of the Tin Can Sailors. A collector and restorer of antique radios, he had an extensive collection of those he restored, and was a member of the Mid-Atlantic Antique Radio Club. As he enjoyed nature, he loved gardening, animals, and the building and monitoring of bluebird boxes. Jim was a past volunteer with the Baltimore County Historical Society. A resourceful "DIY'r", he loved sharing his knowledge with his son-in-law, Mike.
He fulfilled his many roles in life with quiet competence and always loved helping others. Family and friends alike remember Jim as a genuinely kind man with a quick wit and an easy smile, gifted at making people feel like friends. We will miss his sense of humor and generous heart.
Survivors include two daughters, Leah L. Knapp of Perth, Australia and June E. Springer and her husband, Michael, of Glenville; a grandson, Aidan Beyer of Melbourne, Australia; a sister-in-law, June Satterfield and her husband, Joseph, of Smyrna, DE; niece, May Barclay Satterfield and her husband, Dennis Cole, and their infant son, Hughett, of Holly Springs, NC; and niece, Jacqueline Knapp Moyer of Ocean City, MD; three additional great-nephews and three great-nieces.
Service arrangements are being considered at this time.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Homewood at Plum Creek Benevolence Fund, 425 Westminster Avenue, Hanover, PA 17331 or to the Phoenix Wildlife Center, PO Box 424, Phoenix, MD 21131.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting PanebakerFuneralHome.com