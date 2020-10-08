James Shea
New Oxford - James "Jim" W. Shea, 83 of New Oxford, PA, formerly of Westminster, MD passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at the Brethren Home Community. He was the loving husband of Janice K. (Germadnik) Shea; together they shared 54 years of marriage.
Born February 26, 1937 in Hibbs, PA, he was a son of the late Charles and Mary (Ashton) Shea.
Besides his family Jim loved the outdoors. He was a lifelong gardener and enjoyed hiking on the Appalachian Trail.
In addition to his wife, Jim is survived by a son, Mark W. Shea and his wife Martina of Spring Grove; a daughter, Erin V. Delea and her husband Richard of Hanover; two grandsons, Richard Thomas Delea Jr., Ryan David Delea and a sister, Lois Huston of Florida. Jim is also survived by many loving extended family members and friends.
In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by a brother, Charles (Bud) Shea.
A service to celebrate the life of Mr. Shea will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association
: Greater Pennsylvania Chapter, 2595 Interstate Drive Suite 100 Harrisburg, PA 17110.
To share memories of James "Jim" W. Shea, please visit www.wetzelfuneralhome.com
.