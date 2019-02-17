Services
Feiser Funeral Home
302 Lincoln Way West
New Oxford, PA 17350
(717) 624-7261
Resources
More Obituaries for James Neiderer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James W. Neiderer


1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James W. Neiderer Obituary
James W. Neiderer

Orrtanna - James W. Neiderer, 72, died Wednesday, February 13, 2019, at Gettysburg Hospital. He was the husband of Karen L. (Stansbury) Neiderer.

Jim was born February 8, 1947, in Hanover, the son of the late George W. and Nadine (Berwager) Neiderer.

Jim served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, and was a member of the American Legion, McSherrystown Home Association, and the V.F.W.

Jim is survived by his children, Julie R. Hess and her husband Leon of New Oxford, Heath A. Neiderer and his wife Christine of Davidsonville, MD, Tessa N. Reading and her husband Kyle of Fairfield, and Laura J. Neiderer of Gettysburg, eight grandchildren, Marly, Wylan, Finley, Sarah, Leah, Ryan, Jacey and Presley, six brothers, Terry, Tim, Jeff, Ben, Tony and Greg Neiderer, and seven sisters, Judy Epley, Nancy Bevenour, Gloria Neiderer, Kathy Kohler, Joan Hagarman, Jeanette Huff and Annette Flannery. He was predeceased by two brothers, Denny and Rick Neiderer.

Funeral services and burial will private. Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, is in charge of arrangements. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
Published in Evening Sun on Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.