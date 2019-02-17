|
|
James W. Neiderer
Orrtanna - James W. Neiderer, 72, died Wednesday, February 13, 2019, at Gettysburg Hospital. He was the husband of Karen L. (Stansbury) Neiderer.
Jim was born February 8, 1947, in Hanover, the son of the late George W. and Nadine (Berwager) Neiderer.
Jim served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, and was a member of the American Legion, McSherrystown Home Association, and the V.F.W.
Jim is survived by his children, Julie R. Hess and her husband Leon of New Oxford, Heath A. Neiderer and his wife Christine of Davidsonville, MD, Tessa N. Reading and her husband Kyle of Fairfield, and Laura J. Neiderer of Gettysburg, eight grandchildren, Marly, Wylan, Finley, Sarah, Leah, Ryan, Jacey and Presley, six brothers, Terry, Tim, Jeff, Ben, Tony and Greg Neiderer, and seven sisters, Judy Epley, Nancy Bevenour, Gloria Neiderer, Kathy Kohler, Joan Hagarman, Jeanette Huff and Annette Flannery. He was predeceased by two brothers, Denny and Rick Neiderer.
Funeral services and burial will private. Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, is in charge of arrangements. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
Published in Evening Sun on Feb. 17, 2019