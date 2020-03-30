|
James W. Watson
New Oxford - James William Watson, 92, of New Oxford, PA, entered God's eternal care, Saturday, March 28, 2020, at the Brethren Home Community, New Oxford, PA.
Born December 2, 1927, in Gettysburg, PA, he was the son of the late James E. and Kathryn V. (Brown) Watson. James was the loving husband of the late Mary M. (Brilhart) Watson who died May 5, 1995, and with whom he shared 48 years of marriage.
James was a veteran of the United States Navy, having served his country proudly During World War II. He spent two years aboard the U.S.S. Reuben James Destroyer Escort and two years aboard the U.S.S. Fresno. He was awarded the World War II Victory Medal, American Theater Medal, European African Medal the Navy Occupation Medal (Europe), as well as the Good Conduct Medal.
James was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Hanover, PA.
James retired as a Vice-President at the Bank of Hanover after thirty-one years of service. He began as a teller, became branch manager and then Vice-President and Branch Administrator. He was a member of the Hanover Elks, a life member of the American Legion Post 14, A.A.R.P., a life member of Littlestown VFW, a life member of the New Oxford Chamber of Commerce, a member of the Hebron Lodge 465 F. & A.M., Zembo Temple, the Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite, the York County Shrine Club, Past President of the New Oxford Exchange Club, Past President of the Hanover Exchange Club, Past Patron of Eastern Star-Chapter 169 of York for fifteen years, a volunteer with the and Hospice for fifteen years.
James is survived by his children, Donna L. Potteiger and husband Kenneth, of Middletown, PA, and James W. Watson II and wife Ann, of Davenport, FL; three grandchildren, Amanda E. Witmyer and husband Tim, Peyton M. Watson, and Alexander (Sasha) Watson; two great-grandchildren, Ethan Witmyer and Taylor Witmyer. He was preceded in death by brothers, Robert, R. Eugene, and Kenneth Watson, and two sisters, Doris L Davis and Kay Kimple. James is also survived by a very good friend and companion, Janet Allamong.
As per James' wishes his body was donated to science.
Contributions in memory of James may be made to the Hospice Program of the VNA of Hanover and Spring Grove, 440 N. Madison Street, Hanover, PA 17331.
