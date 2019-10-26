|
Jane E. Houghland
Hanover - Jane E. Houghland, 98, of Hanover, PA, entered God's eternal care Thursday, October 24, 2019 at the Brethren Home, with her loving family by her side.
Born January 15, 1921 in Bridgeport, CT, she was the daughter of the late Frederick V. and Emily (Olin) Knight. Jane was the loving wife of William Houghland with whom she shared 71 years of marriage until his passing on June 5, 2012.
Jane is a member of Trinity United Church of Christ, Hanover, PA. She enjoyed playing cards, bowling, cooking, board games, shopping and fishing and crabbing.
Jane and her late husband William loved traveling together over their many years of marriage. They visited all 50 states, went on 13 cruises as well as making three trips to Europe. Together, they enjoyed spending time over the years at their condominium in Naples, Florida and their cottage in Sherwood Forest, Maryland.
Jane is survived by two sons, William R. Houghland and his wife, Patricia of Pensacola, Fla., and Robert F. Houghland and his wife, Connie of Hanover; two daughters, Nancy J. Hanson of East Berlin, and Linda M. Best and her husband, Barry of Fort Loudon; 11 grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. Jane was preceded in death by sisters Vera Banyas and Ruth Ellis. Jane is survived by sister Margaret Brown and husband Richard of Hanover.
A funeral service to celebrate and remember Jane's life will be held 11 a.m., Tuesday October 29, 2019 at the Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick St., Hanover, with her Pastor the Rev. Kim Blocher officiating. A viewing and time to share memories with the family will be held from 10 to 11 a.m., Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions may be made Trinity United Church of Christ, 116 York St., Hanover, PA 17331 or The Good Samaritan Fund, C/O the Brethren Home, 2990 Carlisle Pike, New Oxford, PA 17350.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019