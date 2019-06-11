Jane E. Poole



Hanover - Jane Ellen Reichart Poole, 70, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 7, 2019 at her home.



Born on Sunday, March 27, 1949 in Hanover, she was a daughter of the late William W. and Dorothy Reaver Reichart. She was a member of the Hanover Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie # 1406. Gifted with her hands in gourd crafting, she will be remembered from her stand at the Hanover Market "Bears, Bunnies and Gourds by Jane". Jane was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who will be greatly missed.



Survivors include her husband of 23 years, John E. Poole, Sr.; four children, Owen Laughman and his wife, Tanya, of Spring Grove, Ronda Hunt and her companion, Travis Winand, Ronald Laughman, II and his wife, Christy, and Amy Fierro and her husband, Federico, all of New Oxford; three step-sons, John E. Poole, Jr. and his wife, Luisa, of Dover, and James and Joseph Poole, both of Etters; two sisters, Betty Chronister and Peggy Jamison and her husband, Don, all of Hanover; a brother, Robert Reichart and his wife, Vonnie, of Spring Grove; nine grandchilderen, five great-grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren with another one expected in September.



A private service is planned.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.



Expressions of sympathy may be shared at PanebakerFuneralHome.com Published in Evening Sun on June 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary