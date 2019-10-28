Services
Littlestown - Jane L. Brumgard, 87, of Littlestown, went to be with Jesus on Sunday, Oct 27, at her home surrounded by all five of her children. She was the widow of Burnell C. Brumgard who died Aug 4, 2006. Born April 25, 1932 in Mummasburg, Jane was the daughter of the late Donald & Hilda (Miller) Lawver. Jane was a high school graduate and was a stock controller at Doubleday, Hanover for 31 years. She also drove a bus for Gettysburg School District for 6 years.

Surviving are her son Randy Brumgard & Chris Loss of Littlestown; her daughters: Wanda Shanebrook & Steve of Littlestown, Kathi Jo Brumgard and Cindy Sowers of Hanover; Nessa Dell & Bill of Littlestown and Bonnie Musselman & Greg of Littlestown; her 10 grandchildren, her 21 great grandchildren; her sisters Doris Wills of Clear Spring, MD and Darlene Hardman of Gettysburg. Jane was predeceased by her sister Rita Valentine and her 3 brothers: Charles, Clyde & Tom Lawver. She was a member of Bethel Assembly of God, Littlestown. She loved her cats, enjoyed ceramic painting, traveling and spending time with her family.

Funeral Service is Friday, Nov 1, at 10 A.M. at Bethel Assembly of God, Littlestown with Pastors Rick Rittenour & Garry Scheaffer officiating. Viewings are Thursday 6 - 8 P.M. and Friday 9 -10 A.M. all at Bethel. Interment is in Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens, Gettysburg. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Jane's name may be sent to VNA Hospice, 440 N. Madison St., Hanover, PA 17331. Special thanks to awesome compassionate caregivers: Shelly, Sharon, Michele and Holly and VNA Hospice. Online condolences may be shared on www.littlesfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019
