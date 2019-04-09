Services
Memorial service
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
First United Methodist Church
200 Frederick St.
Hanover, PA
Jane Ringrose Obituary
Jane Ringrose

Hanover - Jane Palmer (Feder) Ringrose, 79, passed peacefully on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at Gettysburg Center Genesis Health Care. Born Aug. 17, 1939 in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of the late Frederick P. and Josephine E. (Palmer) Feder.

Jane was a member of First United Methodist Church, Hanover. Over the years she served on various committees, sang in the church choir and was active in and founder of the "Sole to Soul Shoe Ministry". Jane also sang in the Hanover Community Singers Choir. She was elected a Republican Committee Woman for Hanover Boro in 2010 and was recognized by the Community Progress Council of Hanover as the 2007-08 Volunteer of the Year.

Jane is survived by her church family and friends.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00am, Thursday, April 11, 2019 at First United Methodist Church, 200 Frederick St., Hanover, PA with Pastor Josh Rhone officiating. Final committal will be private.

To share memories of Jane Ringrose, please visit www.wetzelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Evening Sun on Apr. 9, 2019
