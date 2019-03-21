Services
Murphy Funeral Home Inc
501 Ridge Ave
Mc Sherrystown, PA 17344
(717) 637-6945
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rosary
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Basilica
Hanover, PA
View Map
Janet A. Groft


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Janet A. Groft Obituary
Janet A. Groft

New Oxford - Janet A. Groft, 75, of New Oxford, entered into God's eternal care on Sunday, March 17, 2109 at UPMC-Pinnacle Hanover Hospital. She was the wife of James E. Groft to whom she was married 57 years.

Born September 29, 1943 in Hanover, she was the daughter of the late Robert A. and Mary A. (Riser) Nicholson.

Janet was retired from Arentz Oil Co., Hanover with over 40 years of service. She was a 1961 graduate of Delone Catholic High School and a member of Sacred Heart Basilica, Hanover where she was involved in many church activities, including serving as a Eucharistic Minister. Faith was her devotion. Janet enjoyed making rosaries and spending time with friends and family, especially her grandchildren.

Surviving in addition to her husband are six children, Thomas Groft and wife Deborah of Greensboro, NC, David Groft and wife Paula of New Oxford, Juanita Weaver and husband Mike of Abbottstown, Joseph Groft and wife Wanda of Gettysburg, Patricia Wright and husband Terry of New Oxford and Ann Rife and husband John of New Oxford; 23 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren; five siblings, Angela Gift of Gulfport, MS, Kathleen Yealy, Margaret Groft, Elaine Nicholson all of Abbottstown and Nina Grant of May Landing, NJ. She was preceded in death by three grandchildren, Luke, Megan and Maria and three sisters, Marian Glass, Sr. Maria SCC (Jeanne Nicholson) and Rose Mary Warren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Sacred Heart Basilica, Hanover, with Rev. Joseph R. Howard as celebrant. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. Friends and relatives will be received Friday, March 22, 2019 at Murphy Funeral Home, 501 Ridge Avenue, McSherrystown from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. with the rosary recited at 8:00 p.m.

Serving as pallbearers will be her grandchildren.

Contributions in memory of Janet may be made to Sacred Heart Basilica, 30 Basilica Drive, Hanover, PA 17331.

Condolences and memories may be shared at: www.murphyfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Evening Sun on Mar. 21, 2019
