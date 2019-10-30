Services
Kenworthy Funeral Home
269 Frederick Street
Hanover, PA 17331
717-637-6259
Janet A. Myers

Janet A. Myers Obituary
Janet A. Myers

Hanover - Janet Anna Myers, 87, of Hanover, PA, entered God's eternal care, Tuesday, October 30, 2019 at the SpiriTrust Lutheran Home, Gettysburg, PA.

Born April 10, 1932 in Hanover, PA she was the daughter of the late Gilbert H. and Anna L. (Myers) Wagner.

Janet was a member of St. Mark Lutheran Church, Hanover, PA. She retired in 1994 from United Defense after several years of service as a drill press operator. Upon retirement she worked at the House of Hanover, Homewood at Plum Creek, and the South Hanover Wal Mart.

Janet is survived by her children, Brenda K. Myers of Hanover, PA, Susan E. Zamudio of Dover, DE, Karen A. Wood of Hanover, PA, and Denise Aughinbaugh of Hanover, PA, 10 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, 8 great great grandchildren, and three sisters, Barbara E. Baublitz and , Susan M. Lockard both of Hanover, PA, and Charlotte E. Althouse of York, PA. She was preceded in death by one son, Gordon Myers and two brothers, John and Gilbert Wagner, and one sister, Eleanor L. Wagner.

A Funeral service will be held, 11 AM, Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA, with Rev. Kirk A. Griffin officiating. A viewing and time to share memories with the family will be held from 10 - 11 AM, Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family in Marburg Memorial Gardens.

Contributions may be made to the .

The Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019
