Wetzel Funeral Home - Hanover
549 Carlisle Street
Hanover, PA 17331
717-632-1242
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
Wetzel Funeral Home - Hanover
549 Carlisle Street
Hanover, PA 17331
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Wetzel Funeral Home - Hanover
549 Carlisle Street
Hanover, PA 17331
Hanover - Janet L. (Lang) Benedict, 68 of Hanover, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Select Specialty Hospital York. She was the loving wife of Larry E. Zinneman; together they shared 40 years of marriage.

Born June 15, 1950 in Hampstead, MD, she was a daughter of Betty J. (Kaltrider) Lang of Melrose MD and the late Calvin M. Lang.

Janet was a loving wife, mother and grandmother; she loved animals and cherished the time spent babysitting her two granddaughters, Jenna and Madyson.

In addition to her husband and mother, Janet is survived by three children, John Andrew Benedict and his wife Melissa of Hampstead, MD, Mark L. Presher of Hanover, Windy L. Ginter and her husband Greg of Hanover; two step-sons, Steven A. Zinneman and his wife Bonnie of Hanover, Scott T. Zinneman and his wife Linda of Thomasville; three siblings, Barbara Pritt and her husband Jerry of Forest Hill, MD, Calvin Lang of New Oxford and Larry Lang and his companion Kelly of Melrose, MD. Janet is also survived by seven grandchildren and one great grandchild.

In addition to her father, Janet was preceded in death by two grandchildren.

A service to celebrate the life of Janet L. (Lang) Benedict will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at the Wetzel Funeral Home and Crematory, 549 Carlisle St., Hanover, PA with Rev. Kathryn A. Schroeder officiating. A time to share memories with the family and an opportunity to view will be on Monday from 6-8 p.m. and then again on Tuesday from 12 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Rest Haven Cemetery, Hanover; following the burial the family will host a luncheon at the Utz Pavilion 861 Carlisle St. Rear Hanover PA 17331.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to York County SPCA, 3159 N Susquehanna Trail, York, PA 17406.

To share memories of Janet L. (Lang) Benedict, please visit www.wetzelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Evening Sun on Mar. 17, 2019
