Janet E. Smith
McSherrystown - Janet E. Smith, 84, of McSherrystown, entered into God's eternal care on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at the UPMC-Hanover Hospital. She was the wife of Philip F. Smith who died December 22, 1993.
Born May 11, 1935 in Hampton, she was the daughter of Harry L. and Catharine M. (Englestine) Chronister.
Janet retired as co-owner of F. X. Smith's Sons Co. in McSherrystown. She was a 1953 graduate of East Berlin High School, a member of Annunciation BVM Catholic Church, McSherrystown and the McSherrystown Moose. Janet enjoyed fishing, knitting, watching tennis and spending time with her friends and family, especially her grandchildren.
Surviving are four children, Carolyn A. Jacoby and companion Dan Kennedy of Harrisburg, Stephanie M. Blettner of Hanover, Mary Catherine Limon and husband Cliff of W. Laurel, MD and Craig P. Smith of Santiago, Dominican Republic and McSherrystown; 8 grandchildren, Shannon, Lauren, Margo, Dylan, Dalton, Rachael, Alexis and Megan; 3 great-grandchildren, Alexander, Carter and Trevor; and two siblings, Marlin W. Chronister and Doris V. Murphy both of Palmerton.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Annunciation BVM Catholic Church, McSherrystown with Rev. Charles L. Persing as celebrant. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. Friends and relatives will be received Friday 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Murphy Funeral Home, 501 Ridge Avenue, McSherrystown, with prayers at 7:00 p.m.
Contributions in memory of Janet may be made to Annunciation BVM Catholic Church, Climate Control Fund, 26 N. Third St., McSherrystown, PA 17344.
Published in Evening Sun on Sept. 5, 2019