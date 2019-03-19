Janet Krenzer



Hanover - Janet Elizabeth Krenzer, 83, of Hanover, wife of Philip C. Krenzer, entered into God's eternal care on Monday, March 18, 2019 at Hanover Hospital.



Born on Tuesday, February 4, 1936 in Hanover, she was the daughter of the late Emma Mumma. A graduate of Delone Catholic High School, she spent 50 years in the jewelry business, with the last 38 years as owner and operator of Janette Jewelers. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church where she often served as greeter for Sunday Mass.



Dedicated to her craft, she was a member of the Diamond Council of America, the Jewelers of America, the Pennsylvania Jewelers Association. Active within her community, she volunteered with the Dutch Days Festival and the Main Street initiatives and held memberships with the Hanover Elks #763, the McSherrystown Loyal Order of the Moose #720 and the Amvets Post 59 Ladies Auxillary. She enjoyed an active lifestyle which included golf, cooking and logging in over 75,000 bicycle miles. She was devoted in her faith and recited the rosary every afternoon. Her time was always focused, whether she was assisting customers, appraising jewelry or stringing pearls.



In addition to her husband of nearly 61 years, she is survived by three sons, Steven Krenzer of Hanover, Kevin Krenzer of Cockeysville, MD and Eric Krenzer of Hanover; a daughter, Michelle Good of Raleigh, NC; seven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; her twin sister, Jean Mumma of Hanover and two nephews.



Following cremation, a memorial mass will be held at 11 am on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 5055 Grandview Road, Hanover with The Rev. Matthew Morelli serving as celebrant.



In addition to other memorials, donations may be made to the , P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.



Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting PanebakerFuneralHome.com Published in Evening Sun on Mar. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary