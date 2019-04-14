Janet L. Barnhart



Hanover - Janet L. Barnhart, 93, entered into God's eternal care on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Cross Keys Village—The Brethren Home Community, where she resided for nearly six years.



Born on April 18, 1925, she was a daughter of the late Harry and Edith Sterner Hartman and wife of over 61 years to the late George H. Barnhart, who died in 2005. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Debra K. Riffle who died in 2015 and three sisters, Evelyn Shue, Mildred Brillhart and Catherine Paup.



She was a member of Bethel United Church of Christ in Spring Grove and spent her life dedicated to caring for her family.



She is survived by her son-in-law, Scott of Frederick, MD and many extended family members.



The funeral will be held at 10 am Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Panebaker Funeral Home, 311 Broadway, Hanover with The Rev. Susan E. Fritz officiating. Burial will follow in York Road Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Bethel United Church of Christ, 2112 Yingling Drive, Spring Grove, PA 17362 or to the Good Samaritan Fund, Cross Keys Village-The Brethren Home Community, 2990 Carlisle Pike, New Oxford, PA 17350.