Hanover - Janet L. Mummert, 87, peacefully entered into God's eternal care on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at Homewood at Plum Creek.



Born on Wednesday, August 19, 1931 in Hanover, she was the daughter of the late Carl and Bernadette Hoke and was also preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Burnell E. Mummert, who died in 1992. Janet was a teller with the former Farmer's Bank, and later retired from the Hanover Public School District where she was an administrative assistant at Hanover High School. She was a member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church and loved going to the beach, shopping, playing Bingo and traveling. In her later years, she enjoyed playing Poker with her friends.



Survivors include three sons, Scott A. Mummert and his wife, Pamela, of Chardon, OH, Todd A. Mummert and his wife, Cathy, of Gettysburg, and Chris M. Mummert and his wife, Doreen, of Hanover; six grandchildren, Brianna Joyner, Lauren Lunka, Jared Mummert, Caitlin Tharp, and Payton and Taylor Mummert; and four great-grandchildren, Elliana and Enslee Tharp, Lincoln Joyner and Isabella Mummert.



The funeral will be held at 1 PM Friday, May 31, 2019 at Panebaker Funeral Home, 311 Broadway, Hanover with The Rev. Kate Schroeder officiating. Burial will follow in Marburg Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at a viewing one hour prior to the service.



Published in Evening Sun on May 30, 2019