Services
Panebaker Funeral Home & Cremation Care Center, Inc.
311 Broadway
Hanover, PA 17331
(717) 637-5194
Viewing
Friday, May 31, 2019
12:00 PM
Funeral
Friday, May 31, 2019
1:00 PM
Panebaker Funeral Home & Cremation Care Center, Inc.
311 Broadway
Hanover, PA 17331
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Mummert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet L. Mummert


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Janet L. Mummert Obituary
Janet L. Mummert

Hanover - Janet L. Mummert, 87, peacefully entered into God's eternal care on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at Homewood at Plum Creek.

Born on Wednesday, August 19, 1931 in Hanover, she was the daughter of the late Carl and Bernadette Hoke and was also preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Burnell E. Mummert, who died in 1992. Janet was a teller with the former Farmer's Bank, and later retired from the Hanover Public School District where she was an administrative assistant at Hanover High School. She was a member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church and loved going to the beach, shopping, playing Bingo and traveling. In her later years, she enjoyed playing Poker with her friends.

Survivors include three sons, Scott A. Mummert and his wife, Pamela, of Chardon, OH, Todd A. Mummert and his wife, Cathy, of Gettysburg, and Chris M. Mummert and his wife, Doreen, of Hanover; six grandchildren, Brianna Joyner, Lauren Lunka, Jared Mummert, Caitlin Tharp, and Payton and Taylor Mummert; and four great-grandchildren, Elliana and Enslee Tharp, Lincoln Joyner and Isabella Mummert.

The funeral will be held at 1 PM Friday, May 31, 2019 at Panebaker Funeral Home, 311 Broadway, Hanover with The Rev. Kate Schroeder officiating. Burial will follow in Marburg Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at a viewing one hour prior to the service.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared at PanebakerFuneralHome.com
Published in Evening Sun on May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Panebaker Funeral Home & Cremation Care Center, Inc.
Download Now