Janet L. Ohler



Hanover - Janet L. Ohler, 86, entered into rest on July 30, 2020. Born on June 23, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Maude (Harverstock) and Augustus H. Noel.



Janet leaves to cherish her memory, a son, Larry Baker of Dover; a daughter, Delene Bowers of Lebanon; a brother, Wayne Noel of Hanover; a niece, Linda Noel of Hanover; ten grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; a host of family and friends. Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc., is entrusted with the arrangements.









