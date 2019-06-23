|
|
Janet L. Thomas
Littlestown - Janet L. Thomas, 62, of Littlestown, passed away peacefully at the York Hospital with her family by her side after a courageous battle with cancer on Wednesday, June 19, 2019. She was the wife of Dale E. Thomas, with whom she shared forty years of marriage.
Born May 1, 1957 in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of Julia E. (Wyatt) Matthews of Hanover, and the late John E. Matthews.
Janet retired as the owner/operator of Flowers by Janet Thomas, Littlestown. She was a 1975 graduate of Littlestown High School, and a 1977 graduate of the Baltimore School of Art. She was a member of Christ Church of Littlestown and the Junior Women's Club of Littlestown. Janet loved the Outer Banks, creating art, and spending time with her family and friends, especially her granddaughter Chloe.
Surviving in addition to her mother and husband are two children, Matthew W. Thomas of Gettysburg, and Jamie L. Kirchner and husband Thomas of Littlestown; one brother, David Matthews; and one granddaughter, Chloe Kirchner. She was preceded in death by two siblings, Robert Ammons and Sandra Blake.
Per Janet's wishes, services and burial will be held privately.
Contributions in memory of Janet may be made to the Adams County SPCA, 11 Goldenville Rd., Gettysburg, PA 17325.
Condolences may be shared at www.murphyfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Evening Sun on June 23, 2019