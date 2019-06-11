Services
Graveside service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Marburg Memorial Gardens
Janet Louise Kehr

Navarre - Janet Louise Kehr, 80 died December 6, 2018, at her home following a brief illness.

She leaves behind her children: Douglas Sullivan, Womelsdorf, PA, Wanda (George) Levkulich, Navarre, FL, Tina (Donald) Long, Monkton, MD, Ernie Unger, Carlisle, PA, 3 Grandchildren, and 3 Great Grandchildren.

Janet was born and raised in Hanover, PA. She is the daughter of Paul and Marguerite (Brooks) Kehr. Her surviving siblings include Richard (Julie) Kehr, Hanover, PA, Robert (Janet) Kehr, Bishop, GA, and Harry (Barbara) Fuhrman, Hanover, PA.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her son, Anthony Sullivan, and her sister, Darlene Richards.

A family graveside service will be held at Marburg Memorial Gardens on June 15, 2019, at 11 am. A celebration of Life will follow at 33 Little Knoll Dr, Hanover.
Published in Evening Sun on June 11, 2019
