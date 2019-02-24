Janet M. Staub



Gettysburg - Janet M. Staub, 67, of Gettysburg, PA, entered God's eternal care, Friday, February 22, 2019 at the Gettysburg Hospital, with her loving family by her side.



Born July 29, 1951 in Gettysburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late William and Annie (Groft) Orendorff. Janet was the loving wife of the late Patrick A. Staub who died July 28, 1999.



Janet was a 1969 graduate of Delone Catholic High School. She most recently worked as an Administrative Assistant for J&W Caulking and T.B.M. Hardwoods. She stocked cards for American Greetings and babysat her grandchildren. When her children were younger, she drove a school van.



Mrs. Staub was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, Bonneauville, PA. She enjoyed playing in various card clubs, sewing, quilting, going to yard sales, being outside and hanging out by the pool, but she especially enjoyed being with her children and grandchildren.



Janet is survived by her daughters, Candy Sneeringer and husband Michael, Holly Clabaugh and husband Duane, Jill Crawford and husband Brian all of Gettysburg, PA, Autumn Klunk and husband Bernie of East Berlin, PA; 14 grandchildren, Andrew and Sean Sneeringer, Lynneah, Logan and Lucas Smith, Karley & Mason Perricone, Maggie Clabaugh & Michael Rebert, Brock and Hannah Crawford, Kira, Kyler and Karter Klunk; three brothers, John Gallagher and wife Diana of Hanover, PA, Paul Orendorff and wife Deb of Gettysburg, PA and Daniel Orendorff of Gettysburg, PA; and two sisters, Patricia Cullison of York, PA and Pauline Fissel and husband Tom of Raleigh, NC. She was preceded in death by a brother, Larry Orendorff.



Following cremation, a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM, Monday, February 25, 2019 St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, 10 East Hanover Street, Gettysburg, PA, with Father Benny Jose as celebrant. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. A visitation will be held from 5-7:30 PM, Sunday, February 24, 2019 at the Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 66 East Hanover Street, Gettysburg, PA, with a Prayer Service at 7:30 PM



Contributions may be made to St Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, 12 East Hanover Street, Gettysburg, PA 17325.



Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com. Published in Evening Sun on Feb. 24, 2019