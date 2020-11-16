1/1
Janet R. (Klinedinst) Golden
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janet R. (Klinedinst) Golden

Hanover - Janet R. (Klinedinst) Golden, 80, of Hanover, PA, passed away peacefully at home and surrounded by her loving family, on November 13, 2020.

Janet was born to Harold and Minnie (Lawyer) Klinedinst on August 16, 1940, in Hanover. She attended Eichelberger High School, worked for Sylvania Shoe for 35 years, and then worked for Hanover Railside Restaurant until her retirement.

She is survived by her sons, Karl (Lucinda) Golden of Lebanon, Richard (Bambi) Golden of York, and Randy (Lisa) Golden of Spring Grove; three grandchildren, Travis, Hannah, and Kaylee; her brother Kenneth Klinedinst and her sisters Darlene Custer and Sarah Curry; and many nieces and nephews.

Janet was preceded in death by her husband Carroll L. Golden, her parents, and her son, Tony Golden.

In addition to spending time with her family, Janet loved dirt track and Nascar racing, bluegrass music, her dogs, fishing, flea markets, and visiting the mountains and the Pennsylvania Amish country.

There will be a private graveside service for the family at a later time. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Stroke Association or the American Cancer Society.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Evening Sun from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by EveningSun.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved