Janet Reindollar Foreman
Hanover - Janet Reindollar Foreman, 95, of Hanover died Monday, February 3, 2020 at Homewood at Plum Creek.
Born on Friday, October 10, 1924 in Hanover, she was a daughter of the late Charles E. and Carrie Shuey Reindollar. She is also preceded in death by five brothers, Donald, Charles, Richard, Gerald and Fern; three sisters, Miraud, Emily, and Bernice; and a daughter, Susan Forman Gonzalez and her husband, Arthur Searle Foreman, Sr., who died in 2013. Arthur and Janet were married for more than 66 years, spent almost entirely in the home that Arthur built.
A lifelong Hanover resident and a member of Trinity United Church of Christ from the time of her confirmation until her death, Janet worked at Elsinger Engineering Works where she met her husband, Servomation Morrison, and Hanover Shoe. She was a tireless volunteer for her church, Hanover Hospital and the YWCA. A 1942 graduate of Eichelberger High School, Janet enjoyed athletics and lettered in basketball.
Survivors include, two sons, Stephen Foreman, and his wife, Jennifer, of Franklin, PA, and Arthur Foreman, Jr., and his wife, Martha, of Winston-Salem, NC; grandchildren, Anthony Foreman, Thomas Foreman, Benjamin Foreman, Andrew Foreman, Aaron Foreman, Adam Foreman, Ian Foreman, Reynaldo and Elisha Gonzalez, Joshua and Trevor Booth; several great-grandchildren; and a sister, Shirley Krebbs.
The funeral will be held at 11 AM on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Trinity United Church of Christ, 116 York Street, Hanover with The Rev. Kim Blocher officiating. The family will receive friend at a viewing one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at 1:30 PM Thursday at Rest Haven Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity United Church of Christ, 116 York St, Hanover, PA 17331or Homewood at Plum Creek, 425 Westminster Rd, Hanover, PA 1733.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting PanebakerFuneralHome.com
Published in Evening Sun from Feb. 3 to Feb. 6, 2020