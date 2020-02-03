Services
Panebaker Funeral Home & Cremation Care Center, Inc.
311 Broadway
Hanover, PA 17331
(717) 637-5194
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Foreman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet Reindollar Foreman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janet Reindollar Foreman Obituary
Janet Reindollar Foreman

Hanover - Janet Reindollar Foreman, 95, of Hanover died Monday, February 3, 2020 at Homewood at Plum Creek.

Born on Friday, October 10, 1924 in Hanover, she was a daughter of the late Charles E. and Carrie Shuey Reindollar. She is also preceded in death by five brothers, Donald, Charles, Richard, Gerald and Fern; three sisters, Miraud, Emily, and Bernice; and a daughter, Susan Forman Gonzalez and her husband, Arthur Searle Foreman, Sr., who died in 2013. Arthur and Janet were married for more than 66 years, spent almost entirely in the home that Arthur built.

A lifelong Hanover resident and a member of Trinity United Church of Christ from the time of her confirmation until her death, Janet worked at Elsinger Engineering Works where she met her husband, Servomation Morrison, and Hanover Shoe. She was a tireless volunteer for her church, Hanover Hospital and the YWCA. A 1942 graduate of Eichelberger High School, Janet enjoyed athletics and lettered in basketball.

Survivors include, two sons, Stephen Foreman, and his wife, Jennifer, of Franklin, PA, and Arthur Foreman, Jr., and his wife, Martha, of Winston-Salem, NC; grandchildren, Anthony Foreman, Thomas Foreman, Benjamin Foreman, Andrew Foreman, Aaron Foreman, Adam Foreman, Ian Foreman, Reynaldo and Elisha Gonzalez, Joshua and Trevor Booth; several great-grandchildren; and a sister, Shirley Krebbs.

The funeral will be held at 11 AM on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Trinity United Church of Christ, 116 York Street, Hanover with The Rev. Kim Blocher officiating. The family will receive friend at a viewing one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at 1:30 PM Thursday at Rest Haven Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity United Church of Christ, 116 York St, Hanover, PA 17331or Homewood at Plum Creek, 425 Westminster Rd, Hanover, PA 1733.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting PanebakerFuneralHome.com
Published in Evening Sun from Feb. 3 to Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janet's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Panebaker Funeral Home & Cremation Care Center, Inc.
Download Now