Janet S. Raynor
New Oxford - Janet (Stewart) Raynor, 80, died Thursday, February 27, 2020, at The Brethren Home Community. She was the wife of the late Albert L. Raynor, who died September 27, 2009.
Janet was born October 8, 1939, in Philadelphia, the daughter of the late Melvin S. and Frances D. (Dennis) Stewart.
Janet was an active volunteer at The Brethren Home Community, a member of the Faith Community at The Brethren Home, and she was employed in Pastoral Care at The Brethren Home Community.
Janet is survived by a daughter, Jill K. Snyder and her husband George of Manahawkin, NJ, five grandchildren, George Snyder, Nicole Snyder, Justin Newbauer, Jonathan Newbauer and Alexis Newbauer, two great grandchildren, and her son's companion, Rebecca Conwell of New Orleans, LA. She was predeceased by a son, Glenn S. Newbauer.
Following cremation, a service to celebrate Janet's life will be held on Friday, April 3, 2020, at 11 AM, at the Nicarry Meeting House of The Brethren Home Community, 2990 Carlisle Pike, New Oxford, with Rev. Linda Titzell officiating. Burial will be private. A visitation will be held at Nicarry on Friday from 10 AM until the time of the service. Memorial contributions may be made to the Good Samaritan Fund of The Brethren Home Community. Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, is in charge of arrangements. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
Published in Evening Sun from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020