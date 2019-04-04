Services
Little's Funeral Home
34 Maple Avenue
Littlestown, PA 17340
(717) 359-4224
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Little's Funeral Home
34 Maple Avenue
Littlestown, PA 17340
Fayetteville - Janice L. Kuykendall, 78, of Fayetteville, died early Wed, April 3, at Paramount Senior Living at Chambersburg Rd. She was the widow of David Malehorn who died in 1997. Born Dec 19, 1940 in Waynesboro,VA, Janice was the daughter of the late James & Blanche (Ginter) Lunsford. She was retired in 2006 from the FCC of Gettysburg.

Surviving are her son, Michael L. Malehorn & Holly of Gettysburg; granddaughter Alaina Dorans and her sister, Grace Heltzel of Gettysburg. Janice was predeceased by her brother, James Arthur Lunsford. She enjoyed playing bingo, making crafts and spending time with her family on Sundays.

Memorial Service is Saturday, April 20, at 11 A.M. at Little's Funeral Home, Littlestown with the Rev. Sterling Fritz officiating. Inurnment will be at a later date in St. Luke's Cemetery, Littlestown. Memorials in Janice's name may be sent to - 610 Community Way, Lancaster, PA 17603 or to the . Online condolences may be shared on www.littlesfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun on Apr. 4, 2019
