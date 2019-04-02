Janice M. Miller



Hanover - Janice M. Miller, 91, of Hanover, PA, died Sunday March 31, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.



Born January 20, 1928 in in Hanover, PA she was the daughter of the late Richard M. and Esther G. (Mowrer) Little. Janice was the loving wife of the late William F. Miller who died December 31, 2001.



Janice was a 1945 graduate of Hanover High School and attended Messiah College.



Janice was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Hanover, PA, the Local and National A.A.R.P., and the Hanover Elks Ladies Auxiliary.



Janice was the co-owner of Little's Dairy, then worked as a Dietary Manager at the Former Golden Age Nursing Home for 10 years before working in the same capacity at York Lutheran Retirement Village for 10 years until her retirement.



Janice enjoyed quilting, her nightly Manhattan, her Wednesday card group, and being with her family.



Janice is survived by her three daughters; Gertrude I. Emore and husband Douglas of Sinking Springs, PA, Katherine A. Hansford and husband Andy and Marie P. Ruhlman and husband Jack all of Hanover, PA, 4 grandchildren; Eric Hansford, Andrea Hutton, Marissa Wilczynski, and Kirk Ruhlman, 6 great grandchildren; Benjamin, Matthew, Madelyn, Tyler, Madalyn, and Nathan. She was preceded in death by one brother, Richard L. Little.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 AM, Saturday, April 6, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 5125 Grandview Road, Hanover, PA, with Father Lawrence McNeil as celebrant. Burial will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Hanover, PA. A visitation and time to share memories with the family will be held from 9:00-10:00 AM, Saturday, April 6, 2019 at the church.



Contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church, 5055 Grandview Road, Hanover, PA 17331



The family has entrusted the funeral arrangements to the Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com. Published in Evening Sun on Apr. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary