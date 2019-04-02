Services
Kenworthy Funeral Home
269 Frederick Street
Hanover, PA 17331
717-637-6259
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
5125 Grandview Road
Hanover, PA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
5125 Grandview Road
Hanover, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Janice Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janice M. Miller


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Janice M. Miller Obituary
Janice M. Miller

Hanover - Janice M. Miller, 91, of Hanover, PA, died Sunday March 31, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.

Born January 20, 1928 in in Hanover, PA she was the daughter of the late Richard M. and Esther G. (Mowrer) Little. Janice was the loving wife of the late William F. Miller who died December 31, 2001.

Janice was a 1945 graduate of Hanover High School and attended Messiah College.

Janice was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Hanover, PA, the Local and National A.A.R.P., and the Hanover Elks Ladies Auxiliary.

Janice was the co-owner of Little's Dairy, then worked as a Dietary Manager at the Former Golden Age Nursing Home for 10 years before working in the same capacity at York Lutheran Retirement Village for 10 years until her retirement.

Janice enjoyed quilting, her nightly Manhattan, her Wednesday card group, and being with her family.

Janice is survived by her three daughters; Gertrude I. Emore and husband Douglas of Sinking Springs, PA, Katherine A. Hansford and husband Andy and Marie P. Ruhlman and husband Jack all of Hanover, PA, 4 grandchildren; Eric Hansford, Andrea Hutton, Marissa Wilczynski, and Kirk Ruhlman, 6 great grandchildren; Benjamin, Matthew, Madelyn, Tyler, Madalyn, and Nathan. She was preceded in death by one brother, Richard L. Little.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 AM, Saturday, April 6, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 5125 Grandview Road, Hanover, PA, with Father Lawrence McNeil as celebrant. Burial will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Hanover, PA. A visitation and time to share memories with the family will be held from 9:00-10:00 AM, Saturday, April 6, 2019 at the church.

Contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church, 5055 Grandview Road, Hanover, PA 17331

The family has entrusted the funeral arrangements to the Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun on Apr. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kenworthy Funeral Home
Download Now