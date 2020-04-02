|
|
Jarrett Alexander Steven Peck
Hanover - Jarrett Alexander Steven Peck, 21, of Hanover, entered into God's eternal care on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at UPMC Hanover Hospital.
Born July 30, 1998 in Pittsburgh, he was the son of Dale S. and Shawntel L. (Smith) Peck of Hanover.
Jarrett was employed at MOD Pizza in Hanover. He was a 2017 graduate of New Oxford High School, and a member of First United Methodist Church in Hanover. Jarrett was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan. He enjoyed playing video games with his friends, football, baseball, fishing, and spending time outdoors with his family and friends. He was also a heart recipient and ultimately gave back as an organ donor.
Surviving in addition to his parents are his sister, Alyssa L. Peck and fiancé Dalton A. Scott of Hanover; his girlfriend, Kayla Barnes; paternal grandparents, Franklin Peck and Judy Bealer; maternal grandparents, Daniel and Joy Smith; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by a grandfather, Paul Bealer.
A Celebration of Life service for Jarrett will be held at a later date due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Contributions in memory of Jarrett may be made to the , 4250 Crums Mill Road, Harrisburg, PA 17112, or Gift of Life, 401 N. Third Street, Philadelphia, PA 19123, Attn: Finance Department.
Condolences may be shared at www.murphyfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Evening Sun from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2020