Kenworthy Funeral Home
269 Frederick Street
Hanover, PA 17331
717-637-6259
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church
12 East Hanover Street
Gettysburg, (Bonneauville), PA
1969 - 2019
Hanover - Jason M. Myers, 49, of Hanover, PA, entered God's eternal care, Monday, April 15, 2019 at his home.

Born November 13, 1969 in Hanover, PA he was the son of the late Melvin R. and Ethel M. (Seymore) Myers.

Jason worked for the Mission's for many years. He enjoyed hunting, was an avid NASCAR fan, and will be remembered for his friendly, sociable and outgoing personality.

Jason is survived by his son, Daniel J. Myers of Biglerville, PA; 2 grandchildren; two sisters, Carolyn A. Staub and husband Donald of Littlestown, PA and Priscilla J. Livingston and husband Jay of New Oxford, PA; a nephew, Michael A. Staub; and three nieces, Reba B. Crowl, Wyanet C. Crowl, and Jessica Havens. He was preceded in death by a brother, Fabian R. Myers; a sister Rosetta M. Havens; and a niece, Pamela A. Staub.

Following cremation, a Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 AM, Monday, April 22, 2019 at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, 12 East Hanover Street, Gettysburg, (Bonneauville), PA, with Father Benny Jose as celebrant. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Contributions may be made to St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, 12 East Hanover Street, Gettysburg, PA 17325.

The Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun on Apr. 18, 2019
