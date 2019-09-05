Services
Feiser Funeral Home
302 Lincoln Way West
New Oxford, PA 17350
(717) 624-7261
Jayne L. Forbes

New Oxford - Jayne L. (Moore) Forbes, 61, died Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at her residence. She was the wife of the late Homer Forbes, Jr, her husband of 26 years, who died January 16, 2013.

Following cremation, a graveside service will be held on Monday, September 9, 2019 at 10 AM, at Immaculate Conception Cemetery in New Oxford. Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, is in charge of arrangements. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
Published in Evening Sun on Sept. 5, 2019
