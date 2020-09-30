1/
Jean Kessler
Jean Kessler

Hanover - Jean L. Kessler, 87, of Hanover, PA, entered God's eternal care, Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Homewood at Plum Creek Nursing Home, Hanover, PA.

Born February 15, 1933, in York, PA, she was the daughter of the late George W. and Mary N. (Smith) Glessner she was the stepdaughter of the late Mary (Burkheimer) Glessner. Jean was the loving wife of the late Mervin E. Kessler who died July 1, 1975.

Jean was a member of Hanover First Church of God, Hanover, PA, and was a member of the Hanover Community Singers.

Jean was a 1951 graduate of West York High School and worked as a librarian at the Hanover Public Library until her retirement in September 1997.

Music was very important to Jean. She played 6 different instruments and the piano was her passion. She played in many different bands and groups throughout her life.

Jean enjoyed reading and spending time with her family and friends.

Jean is survived by her children, Linda S. Johnson and husband Richard of LaFollette, TN, Daniel L. Kessler of Hanover, PA, Larry E. Kessler and wife Kimberly of Dover, PA, David A. Kessler and wife Sharon of Las Vegas, NV, Michael A. Kessler and wife Michelle of Palmyra, ME, and Robert W. Kessler and wife Janice of Hanover, PA; 8 grandchildren; and 15 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by one grandson, Tony Lau.

Following cremation, a graveside service will be held 11:00am, Monday, October 5, 2020, at Marburg Memorial Gardens, 2510 Grandview Road, Hanover, PA, with Pastor Dan Thomas officiating.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jean's memory may be made to the charity of your choice.

The Kenworthy Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.








Published in Evening Sun from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kenworthy Funeral Home
269 Frederick Street
Hanover, PA 17331
717-637-6259
