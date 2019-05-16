Jean L. Hassel



Hanover - Jean Lucille Hassel, 95, of Hanover, PA, entered God's eternal care, Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at home with her loving daughter by her side.



Born September 16, 1923, in Hazelton, PA, she was the daughter of the late Atty. George H. and Emily M. (Brill) Harris. Jean was the loving wife of the late James H. Hassel with whom she shared sixty-seven years of marriage until his passing July 30, 2013.



Jean was a graduate of Hazelton Senior High School and worked as a unit secretary for the Cherry Hill Medical Center in New Jersey prior to her retirement.



Jean was a member of St. Paul's Independent Church, Millers, MD.



Jean is survived by her daughter, Marilyn J. Hassel of Hanover, PA; her nephews, Kirk & Mark Hassel, and their families. She was preceded in death by a sister, Nancy (Harris) Kanute.



A service to celebrate and remember Jean will be held 2:30PM, Monday, May 20, 2019 at the Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA with Rev. Donald L. Holloway officiating. A viewing and time to share memories with the family will be held from 1:30-2:30PM, Monday, May 20, 2019 at the funeral home. A graveside service will be held 12:00PM, Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at St. John's Cemetery, St. John's, PA.



Contributions in honor of Jean may be made to the Hospice Program of the VNA of Hanover & Spring Grove, 440 N. Madison Street, Hanover, PA 17331or the Church or .



