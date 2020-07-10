Jean L. Miller
Spring Grove - Jean Lavon Miller, 67, of Spring Grove, PA entered God's Eternal Care, Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at her home with her loving family by her side.
Born August 26, 1952, in Hanover, PA, she was the daughter of the late Rodger A. and Mildred A. (Ebersole) Frey. Jean was the loving wife of Paul E. Miller with whom she shared 48 years of marriage.
Jean was a member of Hostetter's Mennonite Church, Hanover, PA, where she served as a Sunday School teacher, and was involved in P.E.A.C.E. Ministries.
Jean was a 1970 graduate of York County Vo-Tech School, York, PA. She retired in 2019 from Mill Run Express Auto Repair, having worked as a secretary for over fifteen years.
Jean enjoyed music, puzzles, hosting, gardening, and being with her children, grandchildren, family, and friends.
In addition to her loving husband Paul, Jean is survived by nine children, Brian E. Miller and wife Elaine of Abbottstown, PA, Brenton E. Miller and wife Marilyn of Allenwood, PA, Andrea L. Wadel and husband Kevin of Summerfield, OH, Daniel R. Miller and wife Rachel of Shade Gap, PA, Annette L. Bridge of Telford, PA, Marlene J. Emrick and husband Galen of Souderton, PA, Jonathan P. Miller and wife Maria of Spring Grove, PA, Eleanor J. Miller and husband Clayton of Greencastle, PA, and Rashawn D. Young of Spring Grove, PA; twenty-eight grandchildren; and three sisters, Joyce C. Martin, Joan M. Hofer, and Jerlene D. Miller. She was preceded in death by a sister, Judith A. Wadel.
A funeral service to celebrate and remember Jean will be held 10:00am, Monday, July 13, 2020 at Bair's Mennonite Meeting House, 6925 York Road, Hanover, PA. Burial will be in York Road Cemetery, Hanover, PA. Viewings and times to share memories with the family will be held from 2:30pm-6:00pm, Sunday, July 12, 2020, and from 9:00am-10:00am, Monday, July 13, 2020, at the church.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Jean's memory to P.E.A.C.E. Ministries, 232 N. Franklin Street, Hanover, PA 17331.
The Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com
.