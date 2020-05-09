Services
Jean M. Neiderer Obituary
Jean M. Neiderer

Littlestown - Jean M. Neiderer, 74, of Littlestown, entered into God's eternal care on Friday, May 8, 2020 at UPMC Hanover Hospital.

Born June 21, 1945 in Black Pool, England, she was the daughter of Theron and Bertha (Eva) Gouker.

Jeannie was a professional bartender and worked at PUB 217 and American Legion both in Littlestown. She was a member of Littlestown American Legion, McSherrystown Moose and Hanover Republican Club. Jeannie enjoyed listening to music, cooking and spending time with her friends and family, especially her grandchildren.

Surviving are two sons, Douglas Neiderer and companion Jessica Martin of Abbottstown and Sean Neiderer and fiancé Gina Freeman Barnhart of Hanover; five grandchildren, Christina, Amanda, Shayne, Kasey and Mason; two siblings, James Gouker of Hanover and Barbara Getman and husband Robert of NH. She was preceded in death by a son Randy Neiderer and a grandson Justin Neiderer.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private service and burial will be held at a later date.

Contributions in memory of Jeannie may be made to American Legion, 510 E. King Street, Littlestown, PA 17340.

Online condolences and memories may be shared at: www.murphyfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Evening Sun from May 9 to May 10, 2020
