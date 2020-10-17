1/
Jean M. Trimmer
Jean M. Trimmer

Hanover - Jean M. Trimmer, entered into God's eternal care on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at her son's home in New Oxford.

Born on Sunday, July 12, 1925 in Hanover, she was a daughter of the late Stanley and Grace Becker Noel. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 31 years, John Frederick Trimmer, who died in 1982. Jean was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and was devoted to her family, caring for them over the years.

Survivors include her two sons, Joel A. Trimmer and his wife, Joy, of Hanover and James E. Trimmer and his wife, Susan, of New Oxford; two grandchildren, Jerrod Trimmer and Jennifer Dietrich; four great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Delores Brady and Jacqueline Colgan.

The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to Aseracare Hospice and her caregivers; Courtney, Emily and Nikki.

A memorial mass will be celebrated at 11 AM Thursday, October 22, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Hanover, by The Rev. Msgr. James M. Lyons. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the mass.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church, 5055 Grandview Road, Hanover, PA 17331 or to St. Jude Children Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting PanebakerFuneralHome.com






Published in Evening Sun from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Panebaker Funeral Home & Cremation Care Center, Inc.
311 Broadway
Hanover, PA 17331
(717) 637-5194
