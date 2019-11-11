|
Jean Martin
Hanover - A. Jean Martin, 87, of Hanover, entered into the eternal care of her Lord on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at SpiriTrust Lutheran the Villages at Utz Terrace. She was the loving wife of the late Dr. Andrew L. Martin, who passed away in 1988.
Born December 5, 1931 in Hanover, she was the daughter of the late Ralph H. and Helen (Landis) Whisler.
Mrs. Martin was an organist and choir director at St. Paul's Lutheran Church on Main St. in McSherrystown for over 35 years. Jean was an avid dog lover and member of AARP. Jean was a member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church, Hanover, where she served as church archivist for many years.
Jean is survived by two stepchildren, Andrew "Lee" Martin of Richmond VA, Carol Martin of Reno, NV, and a brother Frederick L. Whisler.
A service to celebrate the life of A. Jean Martin will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 15, 2019 at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 30 W. Chestnut St., Hanover, PA, with Rev. Faye C. Snyder officiating. A time to share memories with the family will be on Friday from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service at the Church. Burial will be in Rest Haven Cemetery, Hanover.
For those desiring memorial contributions may be made in her memory to St. Matthew Lutheran Church at the address listed above; please put "Fairy E. Straley Scholorship" in the memo.
To share memories of A. Jean Martin, please visit www.wetzelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Evening Sun from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019