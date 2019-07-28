|
|
Jeanette I. Harbold
Hanover - Jeanette I. Harbold, 79, of Hanover, passed away peacefully July 18, 2019 at Gettysburg Center with her daughter by her side.
Born May 27, 1940, in Hanover she was a daughter of the late Curtis and Viola Frock.
She is survived by her daughter, Debbie Teal and husband, Tim; granddaughter, Jessica Myers Adams; grandson, Joel Myers Jr., and sister, Catherine Ginter.
Jeanette was predeceased by her husband, Roger Harbold; brother, Curtis Frock; and sisters, Mary Laughman and Betty Stover.
Burial will be private with family.
Memorial contributions may be made to Adams County SPCA or Emmanuel Church of Christ Hanover, PA.
Arrangements by Cremation Society of Pennsylvania, Inc.
Published in Evening Sun on July 28, 2019