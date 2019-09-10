|
Jeanette M. Wolf
Hanover - Jeanette M. Wolf, 48, of Hanover, PA, entered peacefully into God's eternal care Saturday, September 7, 2019 at UPMC Hanover with her loving family by her side.
Born September 10, 1970 in Hanover, PA, she was the daughter of David Swope, Sr. and Cynthia (Kuhn) Dahler. Jeanette was the loving wife of Russell J. Wolf with whom she shared 27 years of marriage.
Jeanette was a member of St. David's United Church of Christ, Hanover, PA.
Jeanette worked as a billing clerk for UPMC Hanover for over 20 years. She enjoyed working in her yard, her Boxer dogs and especially being with her family.
In addition to her parents and husband, Jeanette is survived by her children, Benjamin Wolf, Courtney Wolf, and Nicole (Wolf) Gladfelter; one brother, David Swope, Jr; and one sister, Amanda "Mandy" Swope.
A service to celebrate and remember Jeanette's life will be held 10 AM, Thursday, September 12, 2019 at the Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA, with Rev. Scott A. Sager officiating. A viewing and time to share memories with the family will be held from 6 - 8 PM, Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Jeanette's memory to the , 4250 Crums Mill Road, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17112 or the Adams County SPCA, 11 Goldenville Rd., Gettysburg, PA 17325.
The family has entrusted the funeral arrangements to the Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun on Sept. 10, 2019