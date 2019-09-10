Services
Kenworthy Funeral Home
269 Frederick Street
Hanover, PA 17331
717-637-6259
Viewing
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kenworthy Funeral Home
269 Frederick Street
Hanover, PA 17331
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Kenworthy Funeral Home
269 Frederick Street
Hanover, PA 17331
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeanette Wolf
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeanette M. Wolf


1970 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeanette M. Wolf Obituary
Jeanette M. Wolf

Hanover - Jeanette M. Wolf, 48, of Hanover, PA, entered peacefully into God's eternal care Saturday, September 7, 2019 at UPMC Hanover with her loving family by her side.

Born September 10, 1970 in Hanover, PA, she was the daughter of David Swope, Sr. and Cynthia (Kuhn) Dahler. Jeanette was the loving wife of Russell J. Wolf with whom she shared 27 years of marriage.

Jeanette was a member of St. David's United Church of Christ, Hanover, PA.

Jeanette worked as a billing clerk for UPMC Hanover for over 20 years. She enjoyed working in her yard, her Boxer dogs and especially being with her family.

In addition to her parents and husband, Jeanette is survived by her children, Benjamin Wolf, Courtney Wolf, and Nicole (Wolf) Gladfelter; one brother, David Swope, Jr; and one sister, Amanda "Mandy" Swope.

A service to celebrate and remember Jeanette's life will be held 10 AM, Thursday, September 12, 2019 at the Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA, with Rev. Scott A. Sager officiating. A viewing and time to share memories with the family will be held from 6 - 8 PM, Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Jeanette's memory to the , 4250 Crums Mill Road, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17112 or the Adams County SPCA, 11 Goldenville Rd., Gettysburg, PA 17325.

The family has entrusted the funeral arrangements to the Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun on Sept. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeanette's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kenworthy Funeral Home
Download Now